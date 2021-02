PETALING JAYA: Religious activities at houses of worship will be permitted on Feb 11,12 and 19 during Chinese New Year.

The National Unity Ministry today said this the revised Standard Operating Procedeures (SOP) also allowed family reunion dinners.

But the dinners will be limited to 15 members living within a 10km radius and must not involve interstate or inter-district travel.

“The number of worshippers must not exceed 30 people at any one time and they must also wear face masks and maintain physical distancing,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The duration for prayers is 30 minutes, which will be followed by sanitisation for 30 minutes before the next prayer time. The prayer time will start from 6am until 2pm.

Prayer activities on Feb 19 are also permitted at the compounds of houses during the Hokkien Chinese New Year prayer night.