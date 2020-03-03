Pre-GE14 days ahead?

PETALING JAYA: With a new prime minister aligned to Perikatan Nasional, activists and civil societies fear reforms introduced by the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government would be halted.

Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann (pix) said these reforms were unlikely to be pursued further and current successes could be pushed back.

“It is likely that whatever reforms achieved so far will not only be halted but reversed. We would be back to pre-GE14 days, with weak institutions that are controlled by the prime minister and his executives,” he told theSun yesterday.

He said PH political appointees had performed better than their predecessors, citing several milestones achieved such as the establishment of Select Committees in Parliament, a more transparent and efficient conduct of elections by the Election Commission and a judiciary that is more independent.

“The successful lowering of voting age to 18 and the removing of legal barriers to automatic voter registration, and the abolition of the Anti-Fake News Act are among the key success,” he said.

Human rights activist Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan said PH enacted some important reforms and made bold appointments to institutions like the judiciary, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Attorney-General’s Chambers and Parliament.

“Very significantly, many women were entrusted with the process of cleaning up. There is also the introduction of asset declarations and strong anti-corruption measures driven by the previous prime minister and assisted by the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC),” she told theSun yesterday.

However, Ambiga admonished PH for being slow in tackling certain reform initiatives.

“The pity is that PH prevaricated on some of the key reforms, for example, in relation to oppressive legislation like the Sedition Act, the IPCMC (Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission), abolishing of the death penalty and many others. I can’t see how this will progress to a conclusion under the new government although we live in hope,” she said.

Umno Padang Rengas MP, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, said he could not comment whether Umno and PAS would continue with the reforms as he is not their spokesman.

However, he said he had always disagreed with two PH reforms.

“I have not agreed with IPCMC since the beginning and will work to make sure it does not proceed.

“I disagreed with asset declaration to Parliament since the beginning, because our assets would already be known to the Inland Revenue Board,” he told theSun.