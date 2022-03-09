Pre-teen DJ with right vibes (Video)

PETALING JAYA: He may be just 12, but Lawrence Anthony Paramanathan is already making a name in the disc jockey (DJ) scene with his outstanding talent.

Speaking to theSun, Lawrence revealed that his father, Kenneth Ravi, was the one who sparked his interest in deejaying and eventually, he started liking the art of entertaining people at events with his skills.

“My father asked me if I was interested in deejaying because his friend runs an academy. So, I joined the training sessions and I enjoyed it.”

He completed six courses – Beginners, Intermediate, Advance, Live Mixing, Remix Production, and Turntablism and Scratching – at the Dave Ramana of SoundKontrols DJ Academy.

“My parents allowed me to practise deejaying in clubs whenever they take me there, but I can’t be doing that every day as I need to focus on my studies too,” he said.

A seventh grade Cambridge IGCSE student, he hopes to emulate George Spivey, professionally known as DJ Scratch, an American three-time Grammy-nominated hip-hop disc jockey and multi-platinum record producer from Brooklyn, New York.

Lawrence, who has done 30 live shows on Facebook and Twitch as well 20 mixtapes in Mixcloud, said it would not have been possible without family support, especially his parents who even set up a DJ system in the house so he could explore more of his passion.

He made use of the facilities and space set up for him to prepare himself to organise events such as birthday parties and wedding.

Ravi said he is happy that his son has goals in life at a very young age, adding that Lawrence’s passion did not affect his studies as he knows how to balance his studies and deejaying.

However, he said he does not see deejaying as a full-time job due to the pandemic, which has eroded opportunities for events and gatherings.

“When I knew he wanted to go into deejaying, I told him to go ahead and learn something new because education is not about just studying but exploring,”

Ravi added.

“I would not look at it as a 100% form of income or full-time career at the moment. I would look at it as an added skill. If there’s an event, then it’s a bonus.”

Ravi said it was good for parents to let their children pursue their dreams despite the fact that parents know what is best for them.

Lawrence is set to attempt for an entry in the Malaysia Book of Records for the Youngest DJ at a contest on March 12 at the Hangover, Petaling Jaya.

You can watch the video here: https://youtu.be/5WHf3GqsiyM