Preacher charged with nine counts of rape, sexual assault

KLANG: A preacher pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to nine charges of committing rape, sexual assault and unnatural sex on a teenager between June 2021 and last February.

Muhammad Fathi Na’im Mazlam (rpt Mazlam), 30, who is also known as Ustaz Fathi Naim, made the plea before Judge Syafeera Mohd Said.

The man, who has three wives and eight children, was charged with seven counts of raping and one count each for sexually assaulting and committing unnatural sex on a teenage girl, who is now 14 years old.

The offences were allegedly committed in a Toyota Vellfire car in front of a surau, a parking area of Dataran Eco World and in a hotel in the vicinity of Bandar Puncak Alam near here between June 2021 and February this year.

The charges for rape and sexual assault were framed under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, respectively, which provide imprisonment for up to 20 years and is also liable to whipping, if found guilty.

On the charge of committing unnatural sex, Muhammad Fathi Na’im was charged under Section 377CA of the Penal Code which carries imprisonment for up to 30 years and whipping, if found guilty.

He was allowed bail of RM40,000 with one surety for all the charges and also ordered to report himself at a police station once a month, as well as to not intimidate the victim and witnesses in the case.

The court fixed Jan 10 next year for mention. of the case.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Ku Hayati Ku Haron, who is also Selangor Prosecution director. She is assisted by deputy public prosecutors Aqharie Durranie and Nurul ‘Izzati Mohamad.

Lawyer Samry Masri represented the accused. - Bernama