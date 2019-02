KUCHING: A pregnant woman suffered from minor injuries when the ambulance she was in collided with a four-wheel drive (4WD) at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, here this morning.

Sarawak traffic investigation and enforcement chief, Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, said during the 9.30am incident, the ambulance was moving straight towards the Sarawak General Hospital but was hit from the side by a vehicle driven by a 74-year-old elderly.

“As a result of the collision, the ambulance overturned on the road shoulder causing the heavily pregnant patient and one of the nurses to suffer minor injuries.

“Three others, another nurse, the ambulance driver and the driver of the 4WD were uninjured,” he said in a statement here today.

He added the injured were taken to the Sarawak General Hospital’s emergency unit for further treatment and the case was investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama