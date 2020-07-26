Pregnant motorcyclist killed in traffic light crash

KEPALA BATAS: A pregnant woman was killed after being run over by a trailer lorry in an accident in Jalan Permatang Buloh junction here, last night.

Nur Amirah Izzati Ahmad Rohaizat, 19, died at the scene due to serious head injuries in the 10.45pm incident, during a downpour.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the accident happened when a Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel and a trailer lorry from the same direction were about to move as the traffic light turned green.

“The four-wheel drive was on the right lane and was moving to the right, while the trailer lorry on the left lane was moving onwards, when suddenly a motorcycle, rode by the victim, who beat the red light, moved from the right junction and was hit by the four-wheel drive.

“Due to the crash, the victim, who was seven months pregnant, fell onto the middle of the road and was run over by the trailer lorry,“ he said in a statement, here today.

He said the victim’s body was brought to the Kepala Batas Hospital for a postmortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama