Pregnant teenager among 39 nabbed in drug bust

MIRI: A three-months pregnant teenager, two senior citizens and a 48-year-old bachelor with a sex doll were among 39 individuals who were detained in an anti-drugs operation here.

Miri District National Anti-Drugs Agency (Nada) chief Mazlan Jikran said that 36 individuals were detained after they were found to be positive on drugs under Section 3 of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) 1983.

If found guilty by the court they would be ordered to undergo treatment and rehabilitation for two years or under supervision order for not exceeding three years.

‘’Three were detained under Section 6(3) of the same act for flouting supervision order and if guilty can be jailed up to three years and administered three strokes of the cane,’’ he said in a statement today, adding that the operation was conducted for three days from Wednesday (April 10).

He said the 48-year-old was also detained with several compact discs containing pornographic materials, and he was was believed to be using the sex doll.

‘’All those detained, aged between 18 and 63 years, were found positive on syabu. The operation was conducted in Kampung Subak, Simpang Bekenu, Bukit Peninjau, Kampung Kawang, Kampung Dagang, Kampung Pulau Melayu, Tudan, Pujut and Permyjaya,’’ he added. — Bernama