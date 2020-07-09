Pregnant wife of crash victim receives Socso monthly assistance of RM1,179

ALOR GAJAH: Seven-month-pregnant Nurulasyikin Mohd Ali, 32, is grateful for receiving the Social Security Organisation (Socso) dependent’s benefit, after losing her husband, Zulkarnain Mokhtar, in a road accident on June 15.

The Malacca Islamic Religious Department part-time religious teacher at a childcare centre in Kuala Sungai Baru here said the monthly relief of RM1,179 would lighten her burden, particularly in making preparations for the couple’s first child which is due in September.

“I am grateful and happy, because today, the baby and I received Socso’s Dependent Benefits which will more or less lighten my burden after my husband passed away, I am happy because I will be giving birth to our first child after waiting six years.

“I am working, but my wages are (only) RM35 daily. Before this I was not really worried because I had my husband, and did not feel the burden,“ she said, when met after representatives of Malacca Socso visited her at her home in Taman Wira Indah, Lubok China, Masjid Tanah here today.

During the programme, she also received funeral management benefits amounting to RM2,000, handed over by the state Unity, Community Relations, Human Resource and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Ismail Othman. Also present was Malacca Socso director, Abd Razak Omar.

Zulkarnain, 32, a Honda Malaysia Sdn Bhd technician in Pegoh Industrial Park here, started working on June 16, 2008, and was involved in an accident on his way to work when his motorcycle skidded and collided with a drift of pigs on June 12. He died four days later in the Alor Gajah Hospital.

Nurulasyikin said the aid would be used for preparations for the baby which were not finalised due to Movement Control Order (MCO).

“My husband only managed to buy a few baby clothes, and he chose blue because he was confident that the baby would be a boy, although the gender was not yet been detected,” she said.

She also thanked the Malacca Socso Prihatin Squad for helping her with the claims process and checking on her and the baby.

Meanwhile, Ismail said all employers in Malacca are reminded to ensure their business or companies, as well as workers, are registered with Socso and to make insurance contributions, so that they are protected if an accident occurs at the workplace.

“It is every employer’s responsibility to ensure the Socso contribution for all local and foreign workers, and Malacca Socso will continue to carry out inspections of the premises or companies,“ he said

He said individuals who are self-employed such as taxi drivers, trishaw peddlers and fishermen, can also sign up for Socso, to lighten their burden in the event of accidents at the workplace. — Bernama