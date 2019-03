MIRI: A married couple with four children were among 11 people arrested when they tested positive for drugs in an anti-drug operation, here early today.

Miri National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) head Mazlan Jikran said the couple, with the husband, aged 48 and runs a motorcycle-repair shop, and his wife, aged 39 and in the late stage of pregnancy with their fifth child, was arrested in Pujut during a three-hour operation which ended at 2am today.

All of those arrested, aged between 21 and 48, were released on bail prior to them being charged in court, he told Bernama today.

He said more than 80 personnel were involved in the operation and they included from AADK, Malaysian Volunteer Corps department (Rela), Social Welfare Department Miri Resident Office.

It was held in conjunction with the “Jerayawara One Stop Committee” (OSC) programme for the state-level National Anti-drug Month. — Bernama