Pregnant woman among seven illegal immigrants nabbed in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The armed forces arrested seven Indonesian illegal immigrants, including a pregnant woman, at Ladang Sungai Tengah, Bandar Penawar, Johor today.

The Malaysian Third Infantry Division Headquarters, Terendak Camp, Malacca, said in a statement that the suspects, aged 20 to 53, were picked up at 4am by members of the 1st Royal Ranger Regiment under Op Benteng.

“Surveillance personnel detected the sound of a boat and saw the signal of flashing lights twice from the boat. It looked like people were moving from the forest towards a boat anchored 100m from the beach.

“The Quick Reaction Force then arrested five men and two women, including the seven-month pregnant woman, who were attempting to leave Malaysian waters,” he said in a statement, here today.

The soldiers also seized 15 mobile phones worth RM15,512.50, RM6,933.50 in cash and 6.9 million rupiah (RM2,002) in Indonesian currency, he said.

All the suspects were handed over to the Bayu Damai police station for further action. - Bernama