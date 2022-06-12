Pregnant woman attacked by neighbour’s dog

KAJANG: A 35-year-old pregnant woman suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a neighbour’s dog at a condominium car park at Batu 9, Cheras here on Saturday.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the incident occured at about 5.45pm at the car park of the condominium when the victim spotted a dog that tried to attack her children.

He said as she went the aid of her children to protect them, the dog turned its attention to her before attacking her.

Mohd Zaid said the woman sought treatment at the Serdang Hospital where she was found to have suffered minor injuries and was referred to the hospital’s animal bite clinic.

He said investigations revealed that the canine belonged to 38-year-old woman who is the victim’s neighbour.

“We learnt that the dog’s owner had negligently unleashed the dog causing it to run out of control. The owner also did not possess a valid license from the authorities to keep the animal.” Mohd Zaid said.

He said the case is being investigated for negligence in managing an animal which may cause danger to human life under Section 289 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Zaid advised those who intend to rear a dog to obtain consent from the local authorities or the municipal council and ensure the animal is kept in order to avoid such incidents.

He said those with information on the case should contact Kajang police at 03-89114222 or the investigations officer Sjn Muhammad Fadeli Safii at 012-5373134.