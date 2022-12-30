Pregnant woman charged with robbing gold shop

MALACCA: A woman, who is seven-month pregnant, was charged in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today with attempting to commit robbery in a gold shop at a supermarket here.

Norraniza Muhamad Puslam, 35, who was in tears, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman (Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman).

She was charged with attempting to rob Nur Rabeatul Addawiyah Rasul, 16, at Kedai Emas Daz Jewellery, Mydin Ayer Keroh, at 4.45 pm last Dec 20.

The charge, under Section 393 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to seven years and fine, if found guilty.

The woman, who has two children, was allowed bail of RM4,000 with two sureties. The court set Feb 10 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Fikri Hakim Zamri prosecuted, while Norraniza was represented by lawyer Illya Shahar (rpt: Illya Shahar). - Bernama