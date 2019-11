JERTIH: A pregnant woman and her husband were among 10 arrested for drug-related offences in operations by Besut National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) earlier this morning.

Besut AADK chief Nor Hafizza Mat Zin said the 34-year-old woman was arrested while sleeping, with her two children aged one and two, respectively, in a house in Kuala Besut here, while her 27-year-old husband hid behind the door in the same room.

“Urine test results showed the couple was positive for methamphetamine and it is learned the mother of six has been a drug addict for 13 years while her husband, who is a fibreglass boat builder has been a drug addict in the past eight years,“ she said when contacted by Bernama here today.

According to Nor Hafizza, the operation took place at several locations in Besut from 12 midnight until 11am this morning and all those picked up were aged 15 to 34.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 (1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 (Amendment 1998) and Section 8 (3) (a) of the same act. - Bernama