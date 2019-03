PETALING JAYA: The sessions court today fined a four-month pregnant Thai national RM7,000, in default two months jail, after she pleaded guilty to uploading nude photographs of her friend to Facebook last year.

Judge Norshila Kamaruddin handed down the sentence on Miss Sirirat Pichetwanich, 33, who had uploaded the photographs under the name of ‘IamthebonusIamthebonusiamthebonus’ at King Way Club, Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, at 2am on Aug 23, 2018.

Miss Sirirat’s lawyer Datuk Suraj Singh sought a light sentence, saying his client had to take care two children, aged one and four.

Deputy public prosecutor Zhafran Rahim Hamzah insisted on a deterrent sentence, saying it should serve as a lesson for her.

It is learned that the accused did so after finding out that the victim, who is also a Thai national, had an affair with her husband. — Bernama