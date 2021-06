KUALA LUMPUR: A pregnant woman today became the three millionth recipient of the vaccine through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) Access Guarantee Special Committee via its official Twitter said that Nur Amalina Baharuddin received the Pfizer vaccine at the Gerik Multipurpose Hall, Hulu Perak, Perak.

Meanwhile, Nur Amalina in a video uploaded by JKJAV said she was grateful and excited to be a vaccine recipient.

“I am so thankful as I have been checking my MySejahtera App since dawn,” she said.

She also advised individuals who have not yet registered for the vaccine to do so and for those who have received an appointment date to go for it! -Bernama