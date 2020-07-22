Pregnant woman injured in Labuan robbery

LABUAN: A pregnant woman was assaulted and robbed by two unidentified men outside a restaurant restroom here on Tuesday morning.

The 33-year-old victim who is five months pregnant sustained injuries to her head and several parts of her body during the assault.

Her RM1,500 gold necklace and RM4,000 cash were snatched by the two suspects who fled the area on foot.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the victim had just returned from withdrawing money from a bank at about 10am before the incident took place in front of the restroom which is outside of the restaurant.

“We believe the suspects had followed the victim as she withdrew the money from the bank. She lost RM5,500 in the incident and is still being treated at the hospital,” he told reporters today.

A restaurant worker who saw the victim on the ground immediately came to her rescue and sent her to the hospital for treatment.

Muhamad Farid said the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code, and those with information on the case are urged to immediately contact the nearest police station. — Bernama