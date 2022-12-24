Pregnant woman nabbed over attempted robbery at Melaka jewellery shop

MELAKA: A pregnant woman has been detained in connection with an attempted robbery at a jewellery shop, here, on Tuesday (Dec 20).

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 35-year-old suspect was detained at her home in Kampung Kuala Linggi at 5 pm on Thursday.

“Preliminary investigations found that the woman who is married and has three children works as a human resources executive at a private company.

“Wanting to try something extreme is believed to be the motive behind the incident,” he said in a statement here today.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows a woman wearing a black jubah dress and a face mask brandishing a knife at an employee of a jewellery shop in a hypermarket in Ayer Keroh.

Christopher said the police also seized a 13-cm long knife believed to have been used during the incident from the suspect.

He said the woman had been remanded until Dec 27 and the case was being investigated under Section 393/397 of the Penal Code. - Bernama