Preliminary investigation found no foul play in death of three family members in Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR: Preliminary police investigation found no foul play or criminal elements in the death of three family members in an apartment in Kampung Baru Ampang here last Thursday .

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the police also found new leads in the case, including a suicide note containing a list of creditors.

He said the police will call, among others, immediate family members of the victims, to record their statement to facilitate investigation of the case.

“The post-mortem process has been completed, but the cause of death has yet to be ascertained and the police are still waiting for the report from the toxicology test (to examine the presence of certain drugs or chemicals in the body),“ he told Bernama yesterday.

In the incident last Thursday, the bodies of a 42-year-old woman and two children, aged 14 and 15, were found in an apartment in Kampung Baru Ampang and the case was classified as sudden death.

An envelope containing a will and cash was also found at the scene and an examination by the forensic pathology team from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital found the door and window of the apartment tightly sealed using adhesive tape. - Bernama