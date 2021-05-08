Premises listed in ‘HIDE’ ordered to close three days immediately

KUALA LUMPUR: Premises including Ramadan bazaars listed under the Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system as Covid-risk locations in the spread of the disease will be ordered to be closed for three days effective immediately.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said enforcement activities for all the premises would be monitored by police, Armed Forces, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry as well as local authorities.

“The government also wants to announce that all Ramadan bazaars and Aidilfitri bazaars in areas under Movement Control Order (MCO) will be closed from Monday,” he said in a statement today.

The HIDE system developed by Bank Negara Malaysia and Health Ministry is aimed at giving early warning to prevent spikes of Covid-19 infection by using data from MySejahtera application.

Earlier the government had produced the first HIDE list of business premises identified as Covid-19 hotspots with potential risk to spread the pandemic.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri said individual sport and recreational activities as well as non-contact sports with compliance to physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres carried out in open space are allowed for health purposes.

“At the moment, the government is studying the standard operating procedures (SOP) and if the daily cases continue to rise, the government will obtain the advice as well as risk assessment of the Health Ministry to enable the SOP to be tightened,” he said.

On SOP violations, Ismail Sabri said 332 individuals were arrested for such offences yesterday and from the total, 331 individuals were issued compounds while one was remanded. — Bernama