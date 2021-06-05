Premises selling only liquor not allowed to open during lockdown - DBKL

KUALA LUMPUR: Premises in the national capital which specifically sell liquor are not allowed to operate during the total lockdown until June 14.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement, today, however, said the sale of liquor is still allowed at convenience outlets and supermarkets that are allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm.

“According to the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Security Council (MKN), premises involved in the sale of food are only allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm under the take-away concept.

“This permission includes retail outlets and convenience stores,” said the statement.

Prior to this, the media reported that some traders were confused on whether the sale of liquor during the implementation of the total lockdown was allowed or not.

This is following the directive issued by MKN on Tuesday requiring all operations of factories producing alcoholic drinks to be stopped temporarily during this period. -Bernama