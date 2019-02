KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR) is offering premium scholarships to outstanding 18- to 30-year-old Malaysians with a minimum cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.50 interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in banking or commerce.

YBR general manager, Norashikin Shaharudin, said: “YBR wants to produce Malaysians who are knowledgeable, skilled, honourable, capable of achieving great heights and will give back to society.”

She said that through the funding, future generations will become well-equipped for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the country won’t have to rely on foreign manpower.

The deadline to apply at www.yayasanbankrakyat.com.my or via the YBR app, is March 28 and open to those currently in the first semester of their programme and studying full-time.

Thus far, YBR has allocated more than RM108.6 million for the education sponsorship of 4,825 students of diverse backgrounds. — Bernama