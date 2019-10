BUKIT TINGGI: The recently launched La Serre (which means glasshouse in French) is anticipated to be an international event venue that would help the country achieve its Visit Malaysia Year 2020 targets.

Pahang Tourism, Arts and Culture director Datuk Idros Yahya lauded Berjaya Hills Resort for the development, adding that it raises the bar in the tourism industry.

“The government is confident that with the participation of the private sector, like Berjaya Hills Resort, the target of 30 million tourists and tourism revenue of RM100 billion can be achieved,“ he said at the launch of La Serre at The Chateau Spa and Organic Wellness Resort in Pahang last week.

He said industry players and private individuals should work together to deliver their best services to tourists.

Idros pointed out that the state received the highest number of tourist receipts last year and now with La Serre, it would draw even more visitors.

“I believed La Serre can attract many foreigners to have their events here,” he said.

“Congratulations to La Serre, that has been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as ‘Malaysia’s Biggest Wedding and Event Glasshouse’.”

Berjaya Hotels and Resorts chief operating officer Foo Toon Kee said: “Being recognised as the nation’s biggest wedding and event glasshouse by the Malaysia Book of Records is a new milestone for us and also an additional recognition after our longest flying fox zip-line in Southeast Asia six years ago.”