Preparation for Malaysia Day celebration going smoothly — Sabah State Secretary

KOTA KINABALU: Preparation for the Malaysia Day 2021 celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here this Thursday is going smoothly with rehearsals to be held every day from today.

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said only 339 guests, comprising dignitaries, committee members and media personnel, have been invited to attend the celebration, scheduled to start at 8pm.

“We are aware that the hall at the SICC can accommodate 500 people, but we limit the number of guests to only 339 people as we are still in the situation of facing the Covid-19 threat,” he said.

He was met by reporters after paying a courtesy call on Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu here today.

Safar, who is also the joint chairmen of the Working Committee for the national-level Malaysia Day 2021 celebration, said the celebration would be on a small scale and with the use of a lot of visuals, which will be displayed on a screen outside the hall.

He gave the assurance that the SOP would be complied with throughout the celebration.

On the courtesy call on Yang Dipertua Negeri, Safar said it was to extend an invitation to Juhar to attend the Malaysia Day celebration. — Bernama