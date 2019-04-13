Preparations for Indonesian presidential election in Kuching run smoothly

KUCHING: Preparations are running smoothly for Indonesians in Sarawak to participate in early voting for the Indonesian presidential election tomorrow at the Indonesian consulate-general in Jalan Stutong here.

Adi Dewanto, Indonesia’s Overseas Election Secretariat chief in the Sarawak capital said three voting areas in the building are being set up for the 1,191 Indonesians working in Kuching to vote.

“We are fully prepared today and the voting process will start from 8am to 6pm and we will make sure all the registered Indonesians vote.

“At 5pm, the consulate-general will open another registration counter for special voters who have not registered before Dec 15, 2018 to have their names in the voting list and exercise their rights to vote for the new president,” he told Bernama when met at the consulate-general here today.

Indonesians staying in Sarawak can check their voting status in the official Indonesian government website, at www.kpu.go.id or check their names at the consulate-general voting list tomorrow.

A total of 138,953 Indonesians in Sarawak are eligible to vote in the election. — Bernama