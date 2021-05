KUCHING: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) has called on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as micro businesses to prepare to operate under a stricter standard operating procedure (SOP) should the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said that business owners should have already made the necessary preparations to ensure that their operations complied with the SOP, including making sure their premises were equipped with the QR Code, thermometer and hand sanitisers.

He also hoped that SMEs and micro businesses have digitalised their operations to not only cushion the impact of the Movement Control Order (MCO) but also to cater to consumers’ new norm of preferring to shop online.

“We have been in this situation for almost two years and, by now, business owners should have already taken all necessary measures to ensure that their operations are able to operate in the post-Covid-19 environment,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama