PUTRAJAYA: Illegal immigrants need to provide specified documents before being allowed to return to their countries through the Back For Good (B4G) Programme, said Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix).

He said the foreign workers must obtain a complete identification card from their respective embassies and high commissions before handing it over to the immigration office for processing.

He added a compound of RM700 will be imposed on foreigners who participate in this programme.

“All the documents including tickets to return to their home country will be reviewed before a special pass is issued for them to return to their country of origin within seven days,” he said in a press conference here today.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the B4G programme which is expected to be implemented from Aug 1 to Dec 31 for foreigners who committed offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 to return home voluntarily.

In addition, Khairul Dzaimee said the department expected about 400,000 illegal immigrants would take this opportunity to return home voluntarily.

He explained the B4G programme would only involve illegal immigrants in Peninsular Malaysia and those immigrants who were currently detained at the depots were not allowed to participate in this initiative.

In order to make the programme successful, he said the department would collaborate with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on not to detain any illegal immigrants who were on their way to the embassies and immigration offices to complete the needed documents.

Apart from reducing the influx of illegal immigrants, Khairul Dzaimee said the B4G programme was also aimed to save the cost of the depot management as well as to curb social problems such as crime and infection risk. — Bernama