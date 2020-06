PETALING JAYA: The next round of assistance by the government should be given based on the need to restructure the economy.

Economist Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai said the first round of aid has been given out based mainly on humanitarian grounds.

The emphasis now should be on preparing the people for a new economic model.

“The economy is already in recession. This is the only way for the people to survive this setback,” he told theSun yesterday.

Malaysians, on their part, should brace themselves for change, he said.

“They must be more innovative, be prepared to reskill themselves if they want to get through the recession.”

Barjoyai, who is with Universiti Tun Abdul Razak, said the government should no longer give aid to help people put food on the table.

He said the emphasis should be on providing training to produce skilled workers.

“Businesses should adapt to a new model that will enable them to sustain themselves.”

However, he does not expect to see a swift migration towards a new economic model as Malaysians are still trying to adjust to the “new normal”.

Barjoyai urged the people to manage their expectations, adding that they must be able to move on to the next level on their own.

“The recession is already happening. Our economy is contracting and we are experiencing a negative 2% growth at least for another quarter before we see some improvements from September onwards and a turnaround in 2021, but we have to be swift in making changes.”

Malaysian Employers Federation executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan said the government’s financial assistance has only helped “a little bit”. “More can be done,” he said.

“For example, the wage subsidy scheme covers less than 15% of wages, even with RM21.8 billion pumped in. Compare that with Singapore and the United Kingdom which cover 75% to 80% of wages.”

Shamsuddin also said the RM240 million Employment Retention Programme was a good initiative but it has been discontinued.

He said there were a lot of misconceptions over the programme. Under the programme, only RM600 is allocated to each employee with the remaining sum being financial relief for the employers.

“We still see job cuts because employers are not operating at 100%. We are not there yet, there are confidence issues among consumers, and the demand is not there,” he said, adding that the future is bleak and employers are facing tough challenges ahead.

