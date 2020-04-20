Prepare quickly to face post Covid-19 economy: Tengku Hassanal

KUANTAN: The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today said the state government must make prompt preparation to face the post Covid-19 economic scenario.

He said a ‘new normal’ was expected to occur in the aspect of the economy and social following the spread of the Covid-19 plague faced by the world and the forecast of dismal global economy which would also impact the nation.

For example, Tengku Hassanal said the state government could set up the Pahang State Economic Action Council to gather experts and to discuss with industry players including from the small and medium enterprises to get their views.

‘’It is hoped that the setting up of the council can help revive the economy of the state and the financial resources of the people which are affected by Covid-19. The state government must plan a more comprehensive initiative so that all quarters can be prepared and strive.

‘’This is in order to boost all business and investment activities and ensure the state government machinery functions more effectively and efficiently. I pray that this effort is blessed and made easier by Allah,’’ he said.

Tengku Hassanal said this during the opening of the First Meeting, Third Term of the 14th Pahang State Assembly in Wisma Sri Pahang here today, via video recording, in line with the implementation of the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO).

At the same time, Tengku Hassanal also congratulated the formation of the Perikatan Nasional government under the administration of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and took pride that six MPs from Pahang were appointed as ministers and deputy ministers.

They are Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob of Bera, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Muttalib (Maran), Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said (Kuala Krau), Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Lipis) and Mohd Shahar Abdullah (Paya Besar).

Tengku Hassanal hoped the appointments would strengthen the cooperation between the Federal Government and the state government towards bolstering the economic development for the well-being of the people of Pahang.

“As for the projects being planned under the 12th Malaysia Plan from 2021, I hope that all parties can work together to bring more development schemes to Pahang.

“Give good cooperation to the Federal Government such as providing strategically located land and efficient project management. Good and efficient governance ensures that planned projects can be implemented within a set time frame,“ he said.

Tengku Hassanal also called on the state government under Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail to ensure that all 22 initiatives totaling RM24.34 million and the Pahang’s Covid-19 Fund to assist the people affected by Covid-19 were being used in the best possible manner to help the people.

He also expressed gratitude at the contributions of corporate bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) amounting to RM4.83 million, Pahang civil servants (RM145,000) and the readiness of the Menteri Besar, executive councillors (exco) and elected representatives to undergo salary deductions to donate to the fund.

“My highest appreciation and thanks to the frontline personnel for their service and deed and all those involved directly or indirectly in checking Covid-19. Only God can repay them,“ he said.

Tengku Hassanal also urged the people of Pahang to continue to obey the government’s instructions during the implementation of the MCO, which had been implemented since March 18 and to maintain cleanliness to help break the Covid-19 chain. - Bernama