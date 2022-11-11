Preparedness notice issued for possible floods in East Coast: JPS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) has issued a notice of preparedness for possible floods in Terengganu and Pahang if there continues to be a significant amount of rainfall in the Sungai Besut Valley and Sungai Rompin.

JPS, in a statement issued as of 11 pm, said this was based on simulation results of the department’s flood forecasting model following the continuous (severe) rain warning by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) at 2.10 pm yesterday.

According to JPS, there is a risk of flooding from 1 am early Friday in the area around Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Payung in Besut, Terengganu and 5 pm in the area around Kampung Buluh Nipis in Rompin Pahang.

Earlier, the same notice was also issued involving Besut district in Kampung La, Kampung Seberang La, Kampung Pengkalan Nangka and SMK Seri Bukit Puteri, while in Setiu district, it involves Kampung Nyatoh and Kampung Che Mohid, which are expected to experience flooding at 5 am.

The same has been forecast at 7 am in Rompin involving the Sungai Anak Endau at the Setajam pump house.

In Kelantan, it will involve Kampung Kubang Rambutan, Kampung Bagus, Kampung Degung and Kampung Telaga in Pasir Mas, where it is expected to flood at 2 pm today.

JPS said the preparedness notice was issued to enable all residents, especially in areas at risk to be alert to any possibility of flash floods during that period.

“Please comply with instructions issued by the authorities or flood disaster management agencies,“ said JPS.

The public can access https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for updates. - Bernama