Preparing offices for new normal post MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: As some offices begin to reopen following the implementation of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), companies need to raise hygiene standards and provide the necessary hygiene products for employees.

Pest control service provider Rentokil Initial Sdn Bhd pointed out that before stepping foot into the office, companies or employers need to adapt to the ‘new normal’ such as ensuring that disinfection is carried out regularly and not just when another pandemic breaks out.

“Disinfecting surfaces such as desks and chairs as well as heavy touchpoints like light switches and door handles can reduce the risk of cross-contamination, which will decrease the chance of a potential outbreak,“ it said in a statement today.

Moreover, it said, business owners should be following the Ministry of International Trade and Industry’s (MITI) standard operating procedures which required them to provide hand sanitisers in common areas such as entrances and toilets for guests and employees.

Besides this, wearing a face mask can be a good precaution to help reduce the risk of getting infected since social distancing is not viable at places such as in the office. However, the employees must try to keep their distance, the statement read further.

“The best way for employers to do this is to implement staff rotation. This limits the number of people coming into the office and allows those having to come to work practice social distancing as much as possible.

“However, social distancing doesn’t apply to just work. All of us will have to continue practising social distancing in our daily lives, which means social gatherings or going to crowded places will have to be kept at a minimum,“ it added. - Bernama