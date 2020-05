PETALING JAYA: The Federal Government does not prohibit respective state governments from developing their own contact tracing apps.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said as of now, the Federal Government has three apps related to Covid-19, which are MySejahtera, Gerak and MyTrace.

“The state governments can do what they want as their contact tracing apps may have a different objective,“ he said at a daily press briefing today.

His comment was in reference to four state governments having launched their own contact tracing apps for use in relevant states, namely PgCare (Penang), SabahTrace (Sabah), SELangkah (Selangor) and Jejak Johor (Johor).

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said a total of 4339 illegal migrants held at detention centres in Bukit Jalil, Semenyih and Sepang have been screened for Covid-19, with only 13 of them left with pending results.

“Also screened are 353 officers and staff of the detention centre, whereby one staff at Semenyih was found to be positive,“ he said.

He also said as of May 27, as many as 354 illegal migrants are receiving treatment, with 305 at Bukit Jalil, 45 at Semenyih and 4 at Sepang.

“We will be returning the illegal migrants back to their country of origin,“ he said, adding that the embassies and consulates of the illegal migrants have been informed.