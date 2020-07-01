Preschool reopening: Parents, students comply to strict SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: The reopening of preschools and kindergartens nationwide today saw the children and parents fully adhering to the strict standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Bernama checks found that children were wearing face masks and have their body temperature checked and their hands sanitised before being allowed to enter their classrooms, while their concerned parents waited and watched from outside the main gate.

The children looked happy reuniting with their friends while awkwardly following their teachers’ instructions to keep a social distance from one another.

Salmiah Jusoh, the headmistress of a kindergarten in Keramat here, said the preparation for the reopening was made about two weeks earlier to ensure that the children are able to enjoy the teaching and facilitating (PdPc) methods in the new normal.

“We are trying our best to comply with the SOP and I saw that most parents and students were excited to start their first day at school. They also adhered to the SOP,” she told Bernama here today.

A parent, Ahmad Syahir Izani Tajodin, 34, admitted that he was a bit worried at first to send his daughter to the kindergarten as the Covid-19 was far from over, but believed that the strict SOP by the school could help address the matter.

“A week before school starts, I explained to my daughter what she can or cannot do. She seems to understand and is very excited to return to school,” he said.

In Penang, State Education Director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said 631 preschools and kindergartens reopened their doors today, 166 of which were preschools under the Ministry of Education with 7,845 students, while 465 others were private preschools and kindergartens with 17,738 students.

“The state Education Department has carried out the necessary preparation to ensure the students can return to school in a conducive and safe environment,” he told reporters after visiting the preschool class in Sekolah Kebangsaan Jelutong here.

Penang Community Development Department (Kemas) Early Learning Unit senior assistant director Shafinaz Ahmad said the reopening of Kemas preschools in the state involved 6,665 students but it would be done in stages as the maximum number of students allowed in each class was set at 15.

In Kedah, many parents in Alor Setr were satisfied and confident with the SOP carried out by their children’s kindergarten management, which has been providing the SOP list to the parents via WhatsApp.

Aida Mustafa, 38, who sent her two sons Muhammad Aisyar Razzan Razuwan, 6, and Muhammad Aisy Razzan, 7, to a kindergarten in Taman Rusa, Anak Bukit, said she felt relieved knowing that the entire kindergarten has been sanitised and that all the teachers were complying with the SOP.

“For the time being, their timetable is as usual which is five days a week from 8am to 5pm. Parents are all required to pick up their children by 5.30pm,” she said.

In Perak, Rural Development, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee Chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamed said 422 out of 822 Kemas preschools were reopened today, and the rest would resume operation on July 15.

A check by Bernama at the Big Apple Kindergarten in Kinta Riverfront, Ipoh found that all 60 children aged four to six years were required to submit their health declaration forms to the teachers before entering the premise.

Its principal, Rohani Hasshim said the form include the children and their parents’ health status.

“We also make sure the SOP is being adhered to by recording the children’s body temperature before and after class, using hand sanitiser and practising social distancing in classrooms. We also prepared their food on our own and parents can also provide home-cooked meals,” she explained.

In Sabah, State Education Director Dr Mistirine Radin said 1,291 preschools involving 54,070 students 3,256 teachers have resumed operation today.

Of the total, 886 preschools in Sekolah Kebangsaan and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina, and 405 were private preschools registered with the Education Ministry.

She said 20 preschools in Papar, Kota Belud, Beaufort and Tenom, however, were still closed as they were affected by floods two days ago.

On June 15, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has allowed preschools to fully resume their operations on July 1, subject to the SOP set by the government. - Bernama