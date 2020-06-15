Preschools, kindergartens to reopen on July 1: Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: The government has agreed to reopen preschools and kindergartens from July 1, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, during today’s press conference on the RMCO.

The decision was made after the Education Ministry proposed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at a special meeting attended by ministers today. The ministry will announce the SOPs in detail soon.

He added that the government has agreed in principle to ease restrictions for non-Muslim houses of worship.

He said houses of worship can operate as they had prior to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18. However, this can currently only be done at one-third of their normal capacity.

The matter is still subject to the approval of state governments, according to the adjustments made to the SOPs.

Meanwhile, after scrutinising the SOPs for businesses in the tourism sub-sectors, spas, wellness centres, reflexology premises, and the Meeting, Incentives, Convention and Exhibitions (MICE) industry, including local trade and travel festivals within Malaysia, got the go-ahead to resume operations.

SOPs by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry however, are still being examined and awaiting approval from the National Security Council (NSC).