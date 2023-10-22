Preserve and uphold traditional elements of Royal Town of Pekan - Agong

PEKAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed hope that the traditional elements of the Pekan Royal Town will be preserved and upheld despite going through the process of modernisation.

His Majesty said he had been informed about the Pekan Sentral development, which will include a new market, bus terminal, and business centre, as well as the upgrading of the old Pekan town to beautify its surroundings.

“The emergence of modern buildings and architecture should not justify the extinction of the value of art and local cultural heritage.

“More sustainable development combined with efforts to ensure environmental sustainability, the preservation of traditional elements and the local architectural heritage, in my opinion, will make Pekan a superior city and capable of being recognised as one of the country’s main destinations,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this during the proclamation ceremony of the Municipal Council of the Royal Town of Pekan, here today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and their children, including the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah were also in attendance.

Also present were Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and the administrative line of the Pahang government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the initiative of the Ministry of Local Government Development regarding the Guidelines for Planning and Development (GPP) of the Royal Town will be presented at the next meeting of the Conference of Rulers, adding that he was informed an allocation of RM90 million has been approved.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the Pekan Town Council was established in 1924 and was replaced by the Pekan Town Board on Nov 1, 1968, which was later upgraded to the Pekan District Council on July 1, 1988.

The Pekan District Council was gazetted as the Pekan Municipal Council on July 30, which personally pleased Al-Sultan Abdullah as it is His Majesty’s birthdate.

“This town, which is full of nostalgia, and its people will always have a place in our hearts. Let us pray that the Royal Town will continue to develop and forge a name as a superior municipality and its people will always be protected by Allah S.W.T,“ he said. -Bernama