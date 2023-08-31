Preserve national unity - say Deputy Prime Ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: The sacrifices of past leaders in fighting for the country’s independence should always be remembered and appreciated, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

In a Facebook post, he said the struggles and sacrifices of these former leaders had moulded the Malaysian identity, which is still apparent today.

“The spirit of independence should be embedded in our lives, to remember the legacy and heritage of past leaders like my late father Yusuf Merais, who was among those who fought with great sacrifices and determination.

“He and fellow freedom fighter Rosli Dhobi stoutly shaped the history of the country’s independence into a story filled with deeds, sacrifices and acts of bravery. The struggles and sacrifices of those before us have moulded the identity of our race which we carry today. The light of independence which shines in our lives originated from them and this spirit endures in us until now,” he said.

Fadillah said the people should embrace unity in diversity, appreciating the fact that Malaysia has achieved peace and prosperity amid its unique cultures, beliefs and ethnicities.

He said all races complemented each other in a symphony of harmony.

“Rooted in the legacy of independence, this unity gives meaning to the strong bonds uniting us as Malaysians.

“Segulai Sejalai” (Together) we look to the future, painting a portrait of progress featuring prosperity and unity together,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged the people to stay united and uphold the spirit of harmony based on the Malaysia Madani agenda for the well-being and prosperity of the people and the country.

In a Facebook post, he said this is in line with the National Day 2023 theme of ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’.

“Aug 31 is celebrated with the singing of independence songs like Tanggal 31 Ogos, Warisan, Bahtera Merdeka. But now I see that the younger generation has their own taste for patriotic songs such as Standing in The Eyes of The World by Ella and Negaraku by Faizal Tahir.

“Although we are from different eras with differing tastes for songs, we all have a common objective - to defend what has been achieved so far through the spirit of patriotism and understanding, regardless of racial backgrounds and political ideologies,” he said.

The 66th National Day celebration in Putrajaya today holds extra significance as it is the first under the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahiim. -Bernama