President Marcos departs for Johor as part of state-visit

SEPANG: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (pix) today left for Johor as the last stop before concluding his three-day state visit to Malaysia.

The special aircraft carrying Marcos and his delegation departed from the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 3.15 pm.

He was accompanied by National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

In the state, Marcos is scheduled to have an audience with the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar at Istana Bukit Serene.

Marcos and his delegation arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday evening, marking his inaugural visit to the country.

He held bilateral talks with Anwar in Putrajaya on Wednesday to discuss steps to revitalise bilateral ties. -Bernama