President Marcos departs for Republic after three-day state visit

KULAI: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr departed for the republic today after concluding his three-day state visit to Malaysia.

The special aircraft carrying Marcos and his delegation departed from the Senai Business Aviation Terminal, here, at 7.15 pm.

Accompanying him was his spouse Louise Araneta-Marcos. Also present was the Philippines Ambassador to Malaysia Charles C. Jose.

Earlier, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang presented a special photo album to Marcos to commemorate his visit to Malaysia.

Before departing, Marcos paid a courtesy call to the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Bahru.

Also present was the Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

“President Marcos Jr and HM Sultan Ibrahim have much affinity as they were coursemates when undergoing military training at Fort Benning, Georgia, in the United States back in the late 1970s,” a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page today read.

The President and his wife were also feted to a tea reception at the Istana.

Marcos was inaugurated as the 17th President of the Philippines in June last year.

In July 2019, Sultan Ibrahim visited the Philippines at the personal invitation of then President Rodrigo Duterte, during which His Majesty was conferred the “Order of Sikatuna”, which carries the title “Datu”. -Bernama