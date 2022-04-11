Pressures of being a caregiver

SEREMBAN: Caregivers may be on their feet for up to eight hours daily, caring for sickly family members or others who may urinate or defecate at any time.

Audrey Lim is learning the ropes of being a caregiver to her father, Philip, 88, who is a Stage 4 prostate cancer patient.

Lim recounted an upsetting phone call from him last year.

“He called to say that he couldn’t urinate. He was frantic,”

She rushed him to a hospital and he was put on a urinary catheter that is inserted into the bladder to drain urine.

“It was so painful he cried,” Lim said.

It was in between these hospital visits that he was diagnosed with cancer. This was on top of a deterioration in his spinal column, which prevented him from walking.

She admitted feeling frustrated and burnt out.

“I thought at first: ‘Why me?’ I felt resentful, but of course, no one wants this to happen to their loved ones. It took me time to make peace with it and accept that he needs me.”

To cope with her situation, she talked to friends.

“I was worried I was going to be judged for how I felt, but it is human emotion. It is how I decide to react to that emotion that keeps me moving forward.

“At first, I thought I could take care of him by myself. But I decided to hire a caregiver because a bed-ridden patient could get lung infections.

“I don’t have the physical strength to carry, bathe and feed him. And it’s scary to think of food getting stuck in his throat,” Lim said.

She added that her father fears being abandoned even after all her reassurances. He can eat only soft food and is often apologetic over his depe

ndence on her.

Lim also takes him for an injection every three months that shrinks his prostate to ease pressure on his bladder. It used to cost RM1,700, until Pertubuhan Hospice Negri Sembilan volunteers said he could be treated for free as a former civil servant.

In another case, Adida Attan, 60, feels the pressure of caring for her bedridden husband, Mohd AlBakri Mohd Harun, who is a former Federal Reserve Unit officer.

Mohd AlBakri, who suffered a minor stroke several years ago, became depressed when told he had Parkinson’s disease in 2017.

“He was a fit person, but over time, he developed stiffness in his muscles and a blood clot in his left leg. We’d talk using signals. He’d blink his eyes for ‘yes’ if asked a question,”

Adida said.

Initially, he would be rushed to hospital if he had difficulty breathing.

“I’d pay RM350 for a private ambulance,” she said.

While family support has always been there, Adida takes comfort from the sessions she had with a free counselling service provided by a hospice.

“I’m thankful they’re here to advise us. It’s comforting to know that I am not alone.”