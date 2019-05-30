Prevent cyber threats by improving security system during festive season

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,977 cyber security incidents were reported between January and April, which were mostly related to fraud, intrusion and malicious code.

As such, Internet users and system administrators are urged to enhance their security systems and computer networks in their respective organisations from cyber threats during the Aidilfitri season.

Cybersecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab said in a statement that internet users should take appropriate security measures, among others by ensuring that computers and browsers are updated with the latest improvements and security patches.

In addition, Internet users can also install Anti-Virus software, constantly updated on gadgets like smartphones to prevent malware infection and detect latest viruses, he said.

‘”Do not arbitrarily click on links received via email or social media including the WhatsApp and Telegram applications and avoid being a victim of online fraud,“ Amirudin said.

He also advised internet users to periodically backup their data and critical information to limit the effect of data or system loss and to help speed up the recovery process.

Should there be any critical cyber security incident, internet users can report through the Cyber999 Help Centre via email at cyber999@cybersecurity.my or at 1-300-88-2999 or download the Cyber999 app on Google Play or iOS. — Bernama