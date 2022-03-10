Preventing ‘deadly incidents’ at public facilities

PETALING JAYA: The installation of an automated external defibrillator (AED) in Taman Jaya Park can help prevent more “deadly incidents” from happening and help to save lives, said Universal Clinic Malaysia resident doctor Dr Shalan Sugumaran.

Shalan said he was jogging one morning at Taman Jaya Park about two months ago when he saw a man collapsed.

“When I saw him collapsed, I rushed to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him with the help of a park personnel. Unfortunately, the man could not be revived.

According to the park personnel, similar incidents had occurred before, Shalan added.

“The man’s chances of survival would have been greater if there was an AED readily available. This led me to believe that an AED must be made available in the park as soon as possible,” he said.

Shalan, who is also a co-owner of Universal Clinic Malaysia, and his partner

Dr Mohammad Faezuddin Shamsualhari, donated an AED – the first such donation to a park community.

“Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had recently announced that AED will be mandatory at public facilities by 2025. We are taking the first step by donating the equipment to this park.

“It would benefit the community tremendously as it could help save lives and prevent any unfortunate incidents. The AED is easy to use, and those without any medical background can operate one.

“Following a pictorial guide, a user, after turning on the devise, needs to apply the electrodes on a person’s chest. The equipment would analyse a person’s heart rhythm to determine whether a shock is needed,” he said.

Shalan was speaking to theSun at a free health screening programme held at Taman Jaya Park on Saturday.

“The free health screening was Mohammad Faezuddin’s idea. We felt that many people, especially senior citizens, were not able to do regular health screenings due to the lockdown and pandemic.

“We conducted the free health screening to spread awareness on basic CPR techniques and AED usage.

“Many of the senior citizens at the health screening had not had one in over two years. Universal Clinic plans to conduct more free health screenings. We also plan to identify places that might need an AED.

Bukit Gasing state assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran, who attended the programme, was grateful to the clinic for donating the equipment to the Taman Jaya Park community.

“I understand the importance of having an AED in public places as it could help save someone’s life.

“The AED should also be available at every commercial building and public facility. People should be taught how to use it,” he said.