Prevention is the focus, but we’re always prepared for the worst: Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) focuses on prevention in its fight against Covid-19, but at the same time, it is highly prepared and ready for the worst.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said although the ministry has the capabilities in terms of hospital facilities such as wards, equipment and manpower, preventive methods coupled with monitoring were far better options than treatment.

“Although we are very much prepared when it comes to treatment, our actions now is focused on prevention, if we can prevent infection, that would always be better than treatment.

“We want to enhance public healthcare. It is a collective responsibility ... a social responsibility, not only to be undertaken by the MOH or the government but a responsibility of all Malaysians,” he said in the daily Covid-19 media briefing here today.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the number of beds at Covid-19 hospitals nationwide stood at 5,500, with only 864 beds, or 16%, in use currently.

At the 26 Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centres meanwhile, there are 3,875 beds, but only 557 beds (14 percent) are being utilised, he said.

As for Critical Care beds for patients under investigation (PUI) and Covid-19 patients, there are 438 beds allocated, but so far only 19 patients are occupying them, while of the 1,091 ventilators available, only eight are being used at the moment, Dr Noor Hisham said. — Bernama