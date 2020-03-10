Preventive measures at Johor primary school routine, says health dept

JOHOR BARU: Measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at a primary school here on Friday was just a routine procedure, said Johor Health director Dr Aman Rabu.

He said the procedure was carried out to detect close contacts of the suspected case rather than just putting those possibly involved under supervision and observation at home.

“The department will continue to monitor the incidence of the infection in the state and take appropriate action. Thus, the local community need not panic over the messages spread on social media,” he said in a statement posted on the state Health Department’s Facebook page today.

He was commenting on the Covid-19 case that allegedly involved a student of a national school here which was posted by a netizen on Facebook.

“The department wants to emphasise that prevention and control measures are being taken throughout the state to ensure the situation is under control,“ said Dr Aman. - Bernama