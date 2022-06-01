$!Previous tough times prompt Kak Chah to offer free nasi lemak to students

JOHOR BAHRU: Having gone through some tough times and facing financial problems until she could not continue her studies has inspired a nasi lemak stall operator, Siti Aishah Othman, to give free food to students.

Wanting to be known as Kak Chah, 32, who has only been doing business at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) for a month, welcomes students at the university to take food for free, through a note on her stall.

Her initiative over the past two days has gone viral on social media, with many students lining up as early as 7 am to take a free regular nasi lemak complete with anchovies, cucumber, peanuts and egg.

“When I started my business here, there were students who came every day to buy regular nasi lemak which I sold for RM1 a pack.

“I understood they needed to save and would not eat the regular nasi lemak each day, and some also paid with coins...so I just donated the staple to them,“ she said when met at UTM, here, yesterday.

Two days ago, Siti Aishah’s note that reads, “Dear students, if you don’t have any money, don’t starve, come here and I will treat you. I was a student before, so don’t be shy,” went viral on social media and received various compliments and positive reactions from netizens.