Previously, people would steal high-value items to sell, says Mydin boss

PETALING JAYA: When people resort to stealing a basic item like fish, then the situation is really dire, various stakeholders and experts told theSun.

“Indeed, it is very unfortunate that the economic situation has worsened to such an extent that some people steal food to feed their families,” said Universiti Malaya economics professor Datuk Dr Rajah Rasiah.

He said the movement control order and enhanced movement control order have been debilitating for small and informal companies and their employees, individuals who have been laid off, and those whose earnings have plummeted.

He added that government stimulus packages have been beneficial to some extent.

Rajah was commenting on a recent viral video in which Mydin Holdings managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin (pix) said shoplifters have switched to stealing staples instead of big-ticket items like electronic products.

“Previously, people would come and steal televisions. They go about stealing speakers. They take high-value items in order to sell them. But now, they are stealing ikan kembung (mackerel). It’s sad,” said Ameer Ali.

Rajah said those classified as hardcore poor should be offered government handouts like food coupons. Where rentals and servicing of utilities are involved, payments should be done by the government through clear channels.

Human Rights Commission of Malaysia commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, who is also principal staff officer of St John Ambulance of Malaysia (SJAM), said that he sympathised with the unemployed and the B40 group.

He said daily paid workers do not get work if they cannot move anywhere and have to rely on savings, if any, to survive.

“I am not sure if people are resorting to stealing to sustain themselves. If that is the case, it is a reflection of the country’s current economic situation.”

He added that on the bright side, there are many non-governmental organisations trying to help the poor, hungry and needy.

Mah also lauded the white flag initiative.

“It is a genuine social reaction to current dire times and there is nothing political about it. By raising a white flag, these people are screaming for help.”

Mah revealed that an SJAM committee he headed managed to raise more than a quarter million ringgit in 10 days to help the needy.

“Our aim is to feed the poor, hungry and needy, but not the greedy. We have covered Petaling Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, Selayang, Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara as well as certain religious establishments.”

Malaysian Red Crescent Society secretary-general Hakim Hamzah said it is not surprising that people are stealing ikan kembung and other staples because they are so desperate to put food on the table. “Some are even suffering from mental health issues, leading them to commit suicide.”