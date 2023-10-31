Price control removal right move to ensure subsidies benefit intended target group

SHAH ALAM: The federal government’s announcement to lift subsidies and price controls on chicken effective tomorrow is considered the right move to ensure that any government subsidy programme benefits the intended target group.

Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the floating of chicken prices would result in the actual benefits of the subsidy programme being focused and felt by those who need it the most.

“I have always thought that if we want to implement targeted subsidies, we have to float the prices of all goods, including rice and eggs.

“Then we give it (subsidies) back to the eligible people in the form of coupons or so on. That way, only the deserving groups will enjoy the subsidies,” he told reporters at the Selangor Agro Icon Award Ceremony 2022 here last night.

Yesterday, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the government has agreed that subsidies and price controls on chicken will be discontinued from Nov 1.

Mohamad said the decision was in line with the government’s approach of retargeting subsidies in phases.

Meanwhile, Izham said the price of chicken under the Jualan Ehsan Rahmah programme remained at RM10 per bird, adding that his party aimed to sell other fresh produce such as vegetables and fruits.

Currently, the sales programme under the Selangor government focuses on selling sources of protein such as chicken, fish, meat, eggs, rice and cooking oil at prices lower than the market price in all constituencies throughout the state.-Bernama