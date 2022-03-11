Price cut at 93 PERNAMA nationwide beginning today: Hishammuddin

KOTA KINABALU: The Defence Ministry through Perbadanan Perwira Niaga Malaysia (PERNAMA) has reduced the prices of products in all 93 shops nationwide with immediate effect to ease the burden on the daily expenses of defence personnel.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the initiative offered a price cut of up to 48 per cent on food and daily necessities and up to 90 per cent on school supplies for children of defence personnel.

“The initiative in PERNAMA shops will be implemented as a year-end sale until Dec 31, 2022.

“I have also reminded PERNAMA to ensure that the items whose prices have been reduced are stocked in sufficient quantities so that defence personnel feel the benefits of these savings.

“The ministry will monitor this from time to time,“ he told reporters after visiting PERNAMA at the Royal Malaysian Navy base in Sepanggar here today.

PERNAMA, which was established in 1983, is a corporation wholly owned by the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT). It operates a chain of retail outlets in Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) camps nationwide to provide consumer goods for MAF personnel and their families.

According to Hishammuddin, among other items, baby food is sold for RM21.49, which is about RM8.78 cheaper than the current average market price, sanitary pads are sold for RM3.09 (RM1.71 cheaper), sardines at RM6.99 which was RM1.64 cheaper.

“This is only a portion of the 200 or so products sold in PERNAMA shops that have been reduced in price. By buying these products, defence personnel can benefit from greater savings, especially if they buy these products all at once,“ he added.

He said he had given PERNAMA a month since last month to clarify their approach so that the prices of the products in their shops could be further reduced.

“I have also reminded PERNAMA that the main purpose of their business with defence personnel is to look after the welfare of the personnel and not just to make a profit. Today, this initiative has been implemented and I represent the Ministry to thank PERNAMA,“ he added. - Bernama