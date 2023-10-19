Price float: Ensure win-win situation for all, says association

KUALA LUMPUR: The prices of chicken and eggs should be floated at a reasonable rate to create a win-win situation for consumers, farmers and suppliers, said the Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association.

Its president, Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman, said this process should be carried out meticulously and monitored to prevent any parties from taking advantage of it and to ensure that the domestic supply meets the demand.

“You can float the price but you should be cautious not to set the ceiling price too high. At one point, chicken prices were floated to over RM6 but then we had to burst the price due to supply shortage.

“So, if we are going to float them again this time, we need to look at all aspects to see if it benefits everyone or just one party,” he told Bernama.

He added that the floating mechanism should be consistent to help traders control the prices of products sold to the public.

“Don’t do it halfway because the people will not feel happy with the fluctuating prices,” he said.

Rosli also suggested that the government hold dialogue sessions with local farmers’ associations first to get their views on the reasonable floating rate before proceeding.

“We don’t want the government to make a decision without consulting the farmers because chickens need food, and all this chicken feed is expensive as it is imported, so we must be fair to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam and Klang Bumiputera Night Market Traders Association president Kamarul Nizam Razak said floating the prices of chicken and eggs is a good move because it at least ensures a continuous supply from producers.

“If it’s not floated, there is always a lack of stock, and it’s challenging to do business. So, even if there is a slight price increase after it’s floated, I think it can still be accepted by many as long as the overall supply is not adversely affected in the market,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2024 last week, announced that the temporary price controls for eggs and chicken will be lifted, as current trends indicate that the supply of both food items is now stable.

He said the move is to enable the local market to function freely in ensuring a sufficient supply and that the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry will announce the details of these measures in two weeks.

The prime minister also said that the floating of chicken and egg prices ensures that only eligible citizens, not foreigners or super-rich groups, benefit from the subsidies provided. - Bernama