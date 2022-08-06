Price of building materials expected to drop soon

KUCHING: The price of building materials including cement is expected to drop in the near future, said Senior Minister of Public Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“I understand the situation with prices of building materials is now recovering after the price of steel started to fall — only the price of cement is still high.

“However, I am confident that it (cement price) will also stabilise in the near future,” Fadillah was quoted as saying by The Borneo Post.

Fadillah also pointed out that the government has undertaken various approaches to help contractors who are faced with the increase in the price of construction goods.

“One of them is the implementation of the Variation of Price (VOP) with the Ministry of Finance having already approved (the price reduction) of four items which I understand include the price of steel,” he reportedly said.