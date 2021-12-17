Price of essential goods in Melaka showing downward trend

MELAKA: The price of essential items in Melaka has shown a downward trend since the implementation of the Malaysian Family Maximum Price Scheme (SHMKM) and the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Sales Programme (PJKM) which was launched recently.

Melaka Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) director, Norena Jaafar said that although the standard chicken price-controlled was at RM9.30 per kilogramme (kg) through SHMKM, most traders sold it around RM9 per kg.

“In addition, through PJKM, traders offer standard chicken at RM8 per kg, much cheaper than prices in November at about RM9.50 to RM10.50 per kg.

“This demonstrates the effectiveness of the two programmes implemented by the government in order to control the price of essential goods in the market in the current challenging situation today,“ she said in a statement here today.

She added that ongoing enforcement was conducted to ensure that businesses comply with the set rules, also contributed to the downward trend of prices of essential goods.

She said there were seven cases involving offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and the Weight and Measures Act 1972 since the implementation of Op Menu and Op Pasar from Nov 6 to yesterday.

Meanwhile, 32,206 business premises had been inspected covering all business chains namely retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers or farmers from Jan 1 to yesterday.

She said during the same period, her office had received 617 official complaints regarding prices while 289 cases involving seizures amounting to RM108,906.69 were recorded.

“Compound worth RM298,550 had also been issued involving various offences under the provisions of the law.

Any further inquiries or complaints can be made through the KPDNHEP Melaka Enforcement Centre (ECC) at 06-2345869 which operates daily as early as 8 am to 6 pm and complaints may also be channelled through the WhatsApp application at 019-279 4317. — Bernama