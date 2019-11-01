Price of RON97 goes down 3 sen, RON95 and diesel remain unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol will go down 3 sen to RM2.56 per litre, while the prices of RON95 and diesel will remain at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively, from Nov 2 to 8.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said that based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, the retail prices of RON95 and diesel petrol products for the period should be RM2.26 per litre and RM2.33 per litre respectively.

“However, retail prices for both products will be retained at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre in line with the government’s decision to stabilise retail prices for petroleum products and safeguard the people’s economic well-being,“ the statement said.

It added that the government was expected to spend about RM86.25 million in subsidies for both products during the period. — Bernama